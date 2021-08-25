Insider Selling: Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) VP Sells 1,230 Shares of Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) VP Jin Zhao sold 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.30, for a total transaction of $113,529.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

DIOD stock traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.75. The stock had a trading volume of 240,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,394. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.24. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $94.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.07.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. Diodes had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,319,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Diodes by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Diodes by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $715,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DIOD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diodes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

