Insider Selling: DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) Insider Sells 15,922 Shares of Stock

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) insider Adrian Marsh sold 15,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 442 ($5.77), for a total transaction of £70,375.24 ($91,945.70).

DS Smith stock traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 440.30 ($5.75). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,231,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,951. DS Smith Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 249.40 ($3.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 449.90 ($5.88). The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 427.45. The company has a market capitalization of £6.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a GBX 8.10 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from DS Smith’s previous dividend of $4.00. DS Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.28%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMDS. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on DS Smith from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DS Smith from GBX 509 ($6.65) to GBX 557 ($7.28) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of DS Smith in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of DS Smith in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DS Smith presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 459.25 ($6.00).

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

