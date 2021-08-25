Insider Selling: E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Major Shareholder Sells 171,746 Shares of Stock

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 171,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $2,057,517.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Elliott Investment Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Elliott Investment Management sold 300,000 shares of E2open Parent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $3,309,000.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, Elliott Investment Management sold 338,011 shares of E2open Parent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $3,718,121.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Elliott Investment Management sold 51,900 shares of E2open Parent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $571,419.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Elliott Investment Management sold 162,927 shares of E2open Parent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $1,875,289.77.

NYSE:ETWO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,544,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,419. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $14.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $66.33 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in E2open Parent in the 1st quarter valued at $19,781,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in E2open Parent in the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in E2open Parent in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in E2open Parent in the 1st quarter valued at $23,912,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth about $2,114,000.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

