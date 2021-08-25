Insider Selling: Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Director Sells 26,077 Shares of Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Director Vikram Malik sold 26,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $286,847.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Vikram Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Vikram Malik sold 11,962 shares of Evolus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $125,601.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Vikram Malik sold 42,083 shares of Evolus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $423,354.98.

EOLS stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $11.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,979. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.78. Evolus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $17.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.33.

EOLS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Evolus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Evolus by 26.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,912,000 after acquiring an additional 446,255 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Evolus by 48.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,677,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,215,000 after acquiring an additional 547,576 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Evolus by 704.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 601,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,607,000 after acquiring an additional 526,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Evolus by 48.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 567,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,180,000 after acquiring an additional 184,502 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Evolus by 35.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after acquiring an additional 141,825 shares during the period. 17.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

