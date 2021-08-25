Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CEO Sells 12,045 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 12,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.99, for a total value of $1,650,044.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Evan Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Mark Evan Jones sold 20,896 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.62, for a total value of $2,896,603.52.

On Monday, August 9th, Mark Evan Jones sold 20,131 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $2,549,591.15.

On Thursday, August 5th, Mark Evan Jones sold 7,439 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total value of $897,738.52.

Goosehead Insurance stock traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,677. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.75 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 383.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.95.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $38.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GSHD shares. TheStreet upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goosehead Insurance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 1.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.4% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

