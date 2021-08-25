Insider Selling: J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) VP Sells 2,717 Shares of Stock

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $361,361.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
JCOM stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,739. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. J2 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $147.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.23.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JCOM shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of J2 Global from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J2 Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.18.
J2 Global Company Profile
J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.
