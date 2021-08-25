Insider Selling: J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) VP Sells 2,717 Shares of Stock

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $361,361.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

JCOM stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,739. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. J2 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $147.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.23.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JCOM shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of J2 Global from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J2 Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.18.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 23,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 8,729 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 201.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 9,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 6,068 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 121,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,749,000 after buying an additional 17,515 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 99,252.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 18,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 5,767.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,658,000 after buying an additional 133,333 shares during the last quarter.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

