Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells 11,032 Shares of Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 11,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $202,106.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,387,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,744,807.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 4,642 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $84,020.20.

On Monday, August 16th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,968 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $256,033.44.

On Monday, August 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 15,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $269,850.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $175,600.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $167,400.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $157,100.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,282 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $253,505.50.

On Monday, June 28th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,358 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $23,004.52.

On Monday, June 14th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 9,040 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $170,404.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,558 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $49,574.04.

Shares of Legacy Housing stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.15. The company had a trading volume of 226 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,827. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.47. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $20.18.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $48.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.65 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 15.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Legacy Housing during the first quarter worth $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Legacy Housing by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Legacy Housing by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 16.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LEGH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

