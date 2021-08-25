Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells 11,032 Shares of Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 11,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $202,106.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,387,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,744,807.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 23rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 4,642 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $84,020.20.
- On Monday, August 16th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,968 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $256,033.44.
- On Monday, August 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 15,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $269,850.00.
- On Monday, August 2nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $175,600.00.
- On Monday, July 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $167,400.00.
- On Monday, July 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $157,100.00.
- On Tuesday, June 22nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,282 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $253,505.50.
- On Monday, June 28th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,358 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $23,004.52.
- On Monday, June 14th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 9,040 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $170,404.00.
- On Wednesday, June 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,558 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $49,574.04.
Shares of Legacy Housing stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.15. The company had a trading volume of 226 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,827. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.47. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $20.18.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Legacy Housing during the first quarter worth $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Legacy Housing by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Legacy Housing by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 16.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have issued reports on LEGH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.
Legacy Housing Company Profile
Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.
