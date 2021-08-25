Insider Selling: Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) CEO Sells 9,861 Shares of Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total transaction of $856,526.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Lumentum stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.91. The company had a trading volume of 434,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,643. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.10. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $112.08.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $392.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.17 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Lumentum by 41.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,182,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,759 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter worth $79,327,000. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in Lumentum by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,373,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,476,000 after acquiring an additional 633,577 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Lumentum by 7,429.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 618,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,736,000 after acquiring an additional 610,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at $32,429,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.