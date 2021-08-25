Insider Selling: Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI) VP Sells 4,798 Shares of Stock

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI) VP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 4,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $57,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

PATI traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.44. 1,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.32 million, a PE ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.59. Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $13.15.

Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Patriot Transportation had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Patriot Transportation by 60.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patriot Transportation in the first quarter worth $119,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patriot Transportation by 24.5% in the second quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Patriot Transportation by 174.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC bought a new position in shares of Patriot Transportation in the second quarter worth $1,412,000. 39.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patriot Transportation Company Profile

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc is a tank truck carriers, which engages in hauling petroleum related products and dry bulk commodities and liquid chemicals. It operates terminals in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company was founded on August 5, 2014 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

