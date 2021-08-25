Insider Selling: PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Insider Sells 122,623 Shares of Stock

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 122,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $2,766,374.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Fortress Investment Group Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 189,482 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $4,644,203.82.

On Friday, August 20th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 85,149 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $1,785,574.53.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 24,981 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $542,087.70.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 124,809 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $5,379,267.90.

On Friday, May 28th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 153,318 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $7,152,284.70.

Shares of NASDAQ PLBY traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.41. 1,953,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,660,757. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $63.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.75.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.90 million. The business’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLBY. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,590,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in PLBY Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,952,000. ADW Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in PLBY Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,631,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PLBY Group by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 837,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,560,000 after acquiring an additional 499,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PLBY Group by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 935,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,367,000 after acquiring an additional 440,281 shares during the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on PLBY shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on PLBY Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PLBY Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

PLBY Group Company Profile

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

