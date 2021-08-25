Insider Selling: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Insider Sells 3,400 Shares of Stock

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) insider James J. Jeter sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $211,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,240.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.27. 58,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,073. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 18.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.38%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. X Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter worth $1,115,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 707,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,918,000 after acquiring an additional 41,625 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,063,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,857,000 after acquiring an additional 460,892 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 19,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 111,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after acquiring an additional 56,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

