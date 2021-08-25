Insider Selling: Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) VP Sells 2,950 Shares of Stock

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) VP Jason G. Overbaugh sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $25,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SNFCA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.30. 6,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,817. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.57. The firm has a market cap of $188.79 million, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.81. Security National Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Security National Financial by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Security National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Security National Financial by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Security National Financial by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Security National Financial by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,383 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 14,354 shares during the last quarter. 34.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life insurance; Cemetery and Mortuary; and Mortgage. The Life insurance segment involves in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

