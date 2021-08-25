Insider Selling: Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CAO Sells 3,325 Shares of Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.57, for a total value of $1,065,895.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SNPS stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $325.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,041. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.55 and a 12 month high of $327.58. The company has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $283.80.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 326.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Synopsys by 255.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNPS. Westpark Capital began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.75.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

