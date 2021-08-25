Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider Sells 20,054 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) insider William Banyai sold 20,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total value of $2,115,897.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

William Banyai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, William Banyai sold 19,791 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total value of $2,280,912.75.

On Monday, June 21st, William Banyai sold 20,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total value of $2,293,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,038. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.78 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.22. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52 week low of $59.26 and a 52 week high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $35.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.43 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 106.59%. The business’s revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWST. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 1,433.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,703,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,009,000 after buying an additional 1,592,545 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 19,999.0% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,282,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,802,000 after buying an additional 1,275,735 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 15.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,242,000 after buying an additional 555,917 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 60.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,360,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,474,000 after buying an additional 513,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 23.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,844,000 after buying an additional 481,979 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

