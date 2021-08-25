Insights Network (INSTAR) Price Tops $0.0378 on Exchanges

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Insights Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0378 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. Insights Network has a market capitalization of $7.43 million and $769.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Insights Network has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00054277 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00014688 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00053742 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $384.76 or 0.00784193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00101568 BTC.

Insights Network Profile

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 286,842,445 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

