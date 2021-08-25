Insured Finance (INFI) Trading 41.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.49 million and $303,076.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insured Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Insured Finance has traded 41.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Insured Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00052314 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.66 or 0.00121253 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.90 or 0.00155415 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003539 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,459.10 or 0.99807460 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.16 or 0.01013997 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,106.04 or 0.06532063 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Insured Finance

Insured Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,868,955 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insured Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insured Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.