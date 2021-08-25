INT Price Down 40.7% Over Last 7 Days (INT)

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One INT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, INT has traded 40.7% lower against the dollar. INT has a market capitalization of $6.89 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.65 or 0.00142658 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00054027 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014536 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00051780 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.97 or 0.00775939 BTC.

INT Profile

INT (INT) is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 980,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . The official website for INT is intchain.io . The Reddit community for INT is https://reddit.com/r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling INT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INT using one of the exchanges listed above.

