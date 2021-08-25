Intelligent Trading Foundation (ITT) Market Cap Achieves $24,085.77

Intelligent Trading Foundation (CURRENCY:ITT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. In the last week, Intelligent Trading Foundation has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. Intelligent Trading Foundation has a total market capitalization of $24,085.77 and $35,774.00 worth of Intelligent Trading Foundation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Intelligent Trading Foundation coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00054277 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00014688 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00053742 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.76 or 0.00784193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00101568 BTC.

Intelligent Trading Foundation Coin Profile

Intelligent Trading Foundation (CRYPTO:ITT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2017. Intelligent Trading Foundation’s total supply is 11,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,814,899 coins. The official website for Intelligent Trading Foundation is intelligenttrading.org . Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official Twitter account is @ITT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official message board is blog.intelligenttrading.org . The Reddit community for Intelligent Trading Foundation is /r/intelligenttrading and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Intelligent Trading platform leverages artificial intelligence to provide personalized trading alerts to users. ITF is an Ethereum-based token that allows the token holders to pay all subscription fees on the ITF platform. 25% of the subscription fees collected from ITF's users are burnt, creating a deflationary currency. “

Intelligent Trading Foundation Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Intelligent Trading Foundation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Intelligent Trading Foundation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Intelligent Trading Foundation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

