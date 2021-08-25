InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE: IHG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/24/2021 – InterContinental Hotels Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “InterContinental Hotels Group offers information and reservations capability on the Internet for InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn hotels, Holiday Inn Express hotels, and Staybridge Suites by Holiday Inn hotels. “

8/23/2021 – InterContinental Hotels Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “InterContinental Hotels Group offers information and reservations capability on the Internet for InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn hotels, Holiday Inn Express hotels, and Staybridge Suites by Holiday Inn hotels. “

8/19/2021 – InterContinental Hotels Group was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/16/2021 – InterContinental Hotels Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

8/11/2021 – InterContinental Hotels Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/20/2021 – InterContinental Hotels Group was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/16/2021 – InterContinental Hotels Group was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/15/2021 – InterContinental Hotels Group was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/13/2021 – InterContinental Hotels Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “InterContinental Hotels Group offers information and reservations capability on the Internet for InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn hotels, Holiday Inn Express hotels, and Staybridge Suites by Holiday Inn hotels. “

InterContinental Hotels Group stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.59. The stock had a trading volume of 7,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,623. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.04. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a one year low of $49.08 and a one year high of $75.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IHG. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 40,424.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 654,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,870,000 after purchasing an additional 652,455 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,128,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,012,631.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 192,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,258,000 after buying an additional 192,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 379,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,167,000 after buying an additional 53,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,328,000. 2.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

