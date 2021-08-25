InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $46,170.00

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as £461.70 ($603.21) and last traded at GBX 4,616 ($60.31), with a volume of 371243 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,601 ($60.11).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IHG shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 5,200 ($67.94) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Numis Securities restated a “reduce” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,513.33 ($58.97).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,761.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -5,751.25.

In other news, insider Daniela Barone Soares acquired 316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,722 ($61.69) per share, for a total transaction of £14,921.52 ($19,495.06).

About InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

