InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on September 1st (OTCMKTS:IPVFU)

InterPrivate III Financial Partners’ (OTCMKTS:IPVFU) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, September 1st. InterPrivate III Financial Partners had issued 22,500,000 shares in its IPO on March 5th. The total size of the offering was $225,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of InterPrivate III Financial Partners’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

InterPrivate III Financial Partners stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96.

