InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on September 1st (NASDAQ:IPVIU)

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners’ (NASDAQ:IPVIU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, September 1st. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners had issued 25,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 5th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

NASDAQ:IPVIU opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.94.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the first quarter worth $4,456,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the first quarter worth $2,793,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the first quarter worth $4,950,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the first quarter worth $532,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the first quarter valued at $495,000.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

