Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Given New $630.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $530.00 to $630.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $506.04.

Shares of INTU opened at $554.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $513.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $151.39 billion, a PE ratio of 71.03, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit has a 1 year low of $295.37 and a 1 year high of $555.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,614.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in Intuit by 2.0% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Intuit by 10.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 3.5% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 4.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

