Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Raised to $640.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Mizuho from $550.00 to $640.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.88.

Intuit stock opened at $554.02 on Wednesday. Intuit has a 52 week low of $295.37 and a 52 week high of $555.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $513.30. The stock has a market cap of $151.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.03, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

