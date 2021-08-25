Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Raised to $640.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $550.00 to $640.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.52% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also commented on INTU. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.88.
Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $554.02 on Wednesday. Intuit has a 1-year low of $295.37 and a 1-year high of $555.03. The firm has a market cap of $151.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.03, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $513.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.
In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $180,590.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,170.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,866,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,341 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 18.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,928,723,000 after buying an additional 1,274,405 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Intuit by 1,180.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,189,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $582,938,000 after buying an additional 1,096,374 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Intuit by 4.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,651,941,000 after buying an additional 1,025,000 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 48,992.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 835,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 833,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.
About Intuit
Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.
Read More: What is the return on assets formula?
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.