Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Raised to $640.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $550.00 to $640.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on INTU. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $554.02 on Wednesday. Intuit has a 1-year low of $295.37 and a 1-year high of $555.03. The firm has a market cap of $151.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.03, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $513.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $180,590.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,170.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,866,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,341 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 18.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,928,723,000 after buying an additional 1,274,405 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Intuit by 1,180.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,189,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $582,938,000 after buying an additional 1,096,374 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Intuit by 4.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,651,941,000 after buying an additional 1,025,000 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 48,992.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 835,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 833,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

