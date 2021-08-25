Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Raised to $640.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price objective raised by analysts at Bank of America from $520.00 to $640.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on INTU. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $556.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $521.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $554.02 on Wednesday. Intuit has a 52-week low of $295.37 and a 52-week high of $555.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $513.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.03, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intuit will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at $223,330,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total transaction of $2,158,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,690.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

