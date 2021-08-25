Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Raised to $640.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price objective raised by analysts at Bank of America from $520.00 to $640.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.52% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on INTU. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $556.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $521.88.
Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $554.02 on Wednesday. Intuit has a 52-week low of $295.37 and a 52-week high of $555.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $513.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.03, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.
In other news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at $223,330,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total transaction of $2,158,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,690.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.
About Intuit
Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.
