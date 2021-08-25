Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 477,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,261 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned about 1.03% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 46,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 166,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 64,018 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 105,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,193,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,437,000 after purchasing an additional 159,862 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 235,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSCP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.24. 5,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,182. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.32. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.07 and a 12 month high of $22.63.

