Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (BATS:IVDG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (BATS:IVDG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.69. Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF shares last traded at $13.67, with a volume of 297 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.94.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (BATS:IVDG) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

