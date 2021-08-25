Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,413,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 511,040 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up 2.6% of IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 1.17% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $75,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,795.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.11. 6,860,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,827,476. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $21.44 and a 52 week high of $22.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.09.

