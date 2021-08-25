Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Acquired by Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,346 shares during the quarter. Invesco Solar ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD owned 0.90% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $31,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Invesco Solar ETF stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.67. The company had a trading volume of 23,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,025. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $125.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.84.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

