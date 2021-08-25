Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 290.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,254 shares during the period. Nwam LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TAN. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 1,987.2% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 11,854 shares during the period. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 79,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TAN opened at $82.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.84. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

