Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Sold by BFT Financial Group LLC

BFT Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,666.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 395.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $344.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,067. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $332.29. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $249.34 and a 1-year high of $345.22.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.