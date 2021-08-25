Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for FibroGen (FGEN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for FibroGen (NASDAQ: FGEN):

8/20/2021 – FibroGen was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

8/20/2021 – FibroGen was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/11/2021 – FibroGen had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $16.00 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – FibroGen had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $35.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – FibroGen had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $56.00.

7/16/2021 – FibroGen had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $32.00 to $18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – FibroGen was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2021 – FibroGen had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $21.00 to $16.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – FibroGen was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $55.00.

6/28/2021 – FibroGen had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $29.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

FGEN stock opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. FibroGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $57.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.96.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.48% and a negative net margin of 134.66%. The business had revenue of $24.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.95) EPS. FibroGen’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $103,837.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,677 shares in the company, valued at $7,088,464.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 10.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 10,454 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 22.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 339,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,792,000 after purchasing an additional 61,374 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 12.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the first quarter worth about $22,833,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 2,644.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 16,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

