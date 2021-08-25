Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX)

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR: SAX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/25/2021 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €95.00 ($111.76) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

8/23/2021 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €99.00 ($116.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/20/2021 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €74.00 ($87.06) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/19/2021 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €95.00 ($111.76) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

8/17/2021 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €88.00 ($103.53) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

8/17/2021 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €79.00 ($92.94) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

8/17/2021 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €76.50 ($90.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/17/2021 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €72.00 ($84.71) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

8/17/2021 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €99.00 ($116.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/27/2021 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €80.00 ($94.12) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

7/23/2021 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €99.00 ($116.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/12/2021 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €93.00 ($109.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

SAX opened at €68.00 ($80.00) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion and a PE ratio of 58.52. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €59.60 ($70.12) and a 12 month high of €82.50 ($97.06). The company has a fifty day moving average of €67.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.56.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

