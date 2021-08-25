Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Thomson Reuters (TRI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE: TRI) recently:

8/10/2021 – Thomson Reuters was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

8/6/2021 – Thomson Reuters was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

8/6/2021 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $112.00 to $118.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $130.00 to $151.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Thomson Reuters was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $102.00.

8/6/2021 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$135.00 to C$155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $104.00 to $112.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/15/2021 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$130.00 to C$135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Thomson Reuters was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

TRI stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.45. 499,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,896. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $74.82 and a 1 year high of $116.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 111.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 9,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 55,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

