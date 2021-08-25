IOST Price Hits $0.0437 on Top Exchanges (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last seven days, IOST has traded 45.3% higher against the dollar. IOST has a market cap of $719.87 million and $424.31 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOST coin can currently be bought for about $0.0437 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IOST alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.48 or 0.00148028 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00053845 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014650 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00052686 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $382.40 or 0.00781004 BTC.

IOST Coin Profile

IOST is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 16,454,275,775 coins. IOST’s official website is iost.io . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

Buying and Selling IOST

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.