IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Hits New 12-Month High at $259.27

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $259.27 and last traded at $258.95, with a volume of 7037 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $256.86.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IQV. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.53.

The firm has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a PE ratio of 82.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $247.82.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 204,885.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 84,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,480,000 after purchasing an additional 84,003 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 95,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 201,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,743,000 after buying an additional 132,212 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IQVIA (NYSE:IQV)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

