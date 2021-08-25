IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Sells $168,700.00 in Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $168,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ IRMD traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,366. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.73 million, a PE ratio of 89.78 and a beta of 1.05. IRadimed Co. has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $40.51.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. IRadimed had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IRadimed Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IRMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of IRadimed from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of IRadimed from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRMD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in IRadimed by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,408,000 after purchasing an additional 187,953 shares during the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IRadimed by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 761,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,627,000 after purchasing an additional 97,850 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in IRadimed by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 12,765 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IRadimed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRadimed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.68% of the company’s stock.

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

