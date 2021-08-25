IRISnet Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.17 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 25th. IRISnet has a market cap of $122.14 million and $9.17 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IRISnet coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000237 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, IRISnet has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00053274 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.69 or 0.00122717 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.76 or 0.00156308 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,833.57 or 1.00013393 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $489.70 or 0.01023897 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,136.05 or 0.06557043 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet was first traded on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,034,436,979 coins and its circulating supply is 1,076,194,976 coins. IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

