Isaac Torres Sells 2,542 Shares of Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Stock

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) SVP Isaac Torres sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $46,137.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Carver Bancorp stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.75. 2,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,495. Carver Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Carver Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.
Carver Bancorp Company Profile
Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies.
