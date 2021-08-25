Isaac Torres Sells 2,542 Shares of Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Stock

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) SVP Isaac Torres sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $46,137.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Carver Bancorp stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.75. 2,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,495. Carver Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Carver Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARV. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Carver Bancorp by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Carver Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies.

