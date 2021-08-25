iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Sold by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC lowered its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 84,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period.

Shares of IGSB remained flat at $$54.73 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,677,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,990. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $54.48 and a one year high of $55.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

