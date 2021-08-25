iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USIG) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USIG) dropped 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $60.67 and last traded at $60.74. Approximately 643,251 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,024,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.86.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.81.

