iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund (NYSEARCA:AOM) Trading Up 0.1%

iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund (NYSEARCA:AOM)’s share price were up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.55 and last traded at $45.55. Approximately 151,257 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 162,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AOM. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 3.7% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund during the first quarter worth $718,000. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 34.3% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 42,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund during the first quarter worth $305,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 22.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

