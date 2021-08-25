iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Raised by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,530,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,713 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 5.0% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $114,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $76.41. 7,716,139 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.57. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

