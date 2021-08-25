iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up about 1.4% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $6,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IUSG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,739,000 after purchasing an additional 18,254 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,283,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 56,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 12,506 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 262,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,573 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSG traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.51. The stock had a trading volume of 553,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,017. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.40. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.94 and a fifty-two week high of $107.61.

