iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Position Increased by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1,555.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,693 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $6,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trinity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,800,000 after acquiring an additional 22,798 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 982,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,012,000 after buying an additional 173,050 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 216,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,989,000 after buying an additional 19,645 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 139.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after buying an additional 489,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth CMT raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 207,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after buying an additional 25,284 shares in the last quarter.

BATS USMV traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.50. 1,550,598 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.30.

