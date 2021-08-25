iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Stock Holdings Decreased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lowered its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,746 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 524,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,411,000 after buying an additional 253,443 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,491,000 after buying an additional 45,977 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,873,000 after buying an additional 25,579 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 244,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,282,000 after buying an additional 21,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 222,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,749,000 after buying an additional 13,218 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:MTUM traded up $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.48. 487,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.23.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.