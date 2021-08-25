iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Bought by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 164.1% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4,588.9% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period.

BATS VLUE opened at $104.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.33. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40.

