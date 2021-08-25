iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NYSEARCA:USXF) Shares Up 0.4%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NYSEARCA:USXF) shares shot up 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.02 and last traded at $37.95. 42,003 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 69,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.81.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.77.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.