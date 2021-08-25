iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Shares Purchased by BFT Financial Group LLC

BFT Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,707 shares during the quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 45,686.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,206,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,393 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 567,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,685,000 after acquiring an additional 27,009 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,228,000 after acquiring an additional 100,870 shares during the period. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,201,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 178,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,974,000 after buying an additional 94,554 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IXG stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.77. 14 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,819. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.78. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $51.18 and a 1 year high of $81.76.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

